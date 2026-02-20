Lavrov, Araghchi discuss situation involving Iranian nuclear program

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have discussed the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, including the outcomes of the recent US-Iran indirect talks in Geneva, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced in a statement following their telephone conversation.

"The foreign ministers exchanged views on the current developments related to Iran’s nuclear activities, taking into account the results of the US-Iranian indirect negotiations held in Geneva," the ministry stated on its Telegram channel. "The Russian side reaffirmed its support for the diplomatic process aimed at achieving fair political and diplomatic solutions, respecting Iran’s legitimate rights in accordance with the principles of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons."

Additionally, the Foreign Ministry noted that Lavrov and Araghchi discussed specific bilateral issues of mutual interest. The conversation was initiated by Iran.