AmCham head calls sanctions on Russian aviation mistake

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham Russia), Robert Agee, considers the sanctions that ban the supply of planes and aircraft parts to Russia, as well as servicing of Western passenger aircraft, a mistake.

"Aviation: we believe this was an erroneous measure where maintenance of aircraft and spare parts was banned. We’re lobbying and working to convince our colleagues in Washington to lift these sanctions," he said at an international forum during the Week of Russian Business.

Agee also noted that he is working to remove some sanction restrictions on Russian banks’ licenses.

"We believe this year will be crucial for American-Russian relations. I still remain optimistic," he concluded.

