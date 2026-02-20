Parallel imports to Russia amounted to over $23.1 bln in 2025

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Parallel imports to Russia amounted to over $23.1 billion by the end of 2025, with an average monthly figure of approximately $1.9 billion, State Secretary and Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Roman Chekushov told reporters during Russian Business Week.

"Parallel imports amounted to over $23.1 billion by the end of last year. On average it is about $1.9 billion per month," he said.

The deputy minister also noted that this figure is declining annually, which indicates the emergence of new domestic production facilities and the substitution of similar goods from unfriendly countries for similar goods from friendly ones.

The parallel import mechanism has been in effect since March 2022. The government allowed the import of popular original foreign-made goods into the country without the consent of the copyright holders. Since then, the list of goods permitted for import has been updated several times.