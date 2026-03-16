India has enough oil, gas — authorities

NEW DELHI, March 16. /TASS/. India has sufficient oil and gas volume to meet needs of domestic consumers, said Sujata Sharma, the Joint Secretary of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry.

"All refineries are operating at the highest capacity. Petrol pumps are functioning normally, and no dry-outs have been reported anywhere," Sharfma said.

Gas supply to compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) customers "is being maintained at 100 per cent, including CNG for vehicles," she noted.

"Another important issue discussed over the past few days is the request to commercial LPG [liquefied petroleum gas - TASS] consumers to shift to PNG connections wherever possible," Sharma stressed. Companies offer incentives for such reconnections. "These efforts are aimed at encouraging more people to shift to cleaner fuel such as PNG," she added.