Turkish defense minister announces consensus with Russia on Idlib

"Talks with a Russian military delegation continue. A consensus has largely been reached," he said, as cited by the Anadolu news agency.

ANKARA, March 12. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish experts involved in talks in Ankara have largely reached a consensus on the Idlib issue, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

On March 10, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey would patrol areas north of Syria’s M4 highway and Russia would carry out patrol missions south of it.

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey agreed at their Moscow talks on March 5 that a ceasefire would be declared in Idlib and a number of other measures would be taken to improve the situation in the Syrian province. In addition, Russian and Turkish troops will launch joint patrols along the M4 highway, where a security corridor will be created. Besides, Moscow and Ankara reaffirmed their commitment to preserving Syria’s sovereignty and agreed to continue a determined fight against terrorism.