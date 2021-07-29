Russian Defense Ministry signs contract on first 10 S-500 air defense systems — source

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian Ministry of Defense signed a contract with Almaz-Antey on shipment of the first batch of the S-500 Prometey air defense systems, a source in the military-industrial complex told TASS.

"The Russian Ministry of Defense signed a contract with VKO Almaz-Antey on shipment of over 10 Prometey systems to the Aerospace forces. Serial shipments will begin in the first half of 2022," the source said.

The source also disclosed that "state trials of the S-500 currently proceed at a proving ground in southern Russia." The trials are expected to wrap up in late 2021.

According to the source, the current variant is ground-based.

"If necessary, it can become a naval one," he added.