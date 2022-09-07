Russia’s UN envoy sees possibility of grain export deal not being extended

UNITED NATIONS, September 7. /TASS/. The grain export deal may not be extended after its expiry, since nothing has been done so far to enable Russian grain and fertilizer exports, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya has said.

"The deal has been struck for four months, and that means it expires in November. The deal normally should be extended. <…> Given the results, or, rather, no results [regarding Russian exports under the deal], I do not exclude anything," the envoy told reporters on Tuesday.

"We want to see the Russian part of the deal being implemented," he said.

When asked whether any Russian grain was exported as part of the deal, Nebenzya replied: "No, nothing." He gave a similar answer about fertilizers. "Not under this particular deal," he said.