Erdogan points to sporadic ceasefire violations in Syria’s Idlib

"Sporadic violations of the ceasefire continue to take place there [in Idlib]. We keep Russia informed and we would like the necessary measures to be taken. We would like the temporary ceasefire to turn into a permanent one," Erdogan stated in a speech in parliament, aired on NTV. According to him, ceasefire violations are committed by "the Syrian regime and units that cooperate with it."

"After the ceasefire was declared, Idlib was finally able to take a breath. As long as the other party abides by the agreement, we will remain compliant. If they stop fulfilling their obligations, we will come down on them with greater force," Erdogan pledged.

Meanwhile, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria has been recording single cases of ceasefire violations since the ceasefire took effect on March 6. In particular, terrorists shelled two settlements in the Aleppo province on Tuesday, the center informed.