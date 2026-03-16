Israel sees 3,369 hospital admissions since Feb 28 due to shelling — health ministry

TEL AVIV, March 16. /TASS/. Since February 28, 3,369 people have been admitted to hospitals in Israel as a result of missile attacks from Iran and Lebanon, the press service of the Ministry of Health of the Jewish state reported.

"From the start of Operation Lion’s Roar [February 28] to 7:00 a.m. [5:00 a.m. GMT] on March 16, 2026, 3,369 people were evacuated to hospitals, of which 81 people currently remain in hospital," the ministry explained in a statement.

The department added that the condition of one injured person is assessed as critical, seven are in serious condition, 14 are in moderate condition, and the condition of another 59 wounded is assessed as mild.