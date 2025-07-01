Progress MS-29 undocks from ISS

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Progress MS-29 cargo spaceship has undocked from the Poisk module of the International Space Station’s (ISS) Russian segment, according to a Roscosmos broadcast.

The spaceship undocked at 9:43 p.m. Moscow time (6:43 p.m. GMT) and will stitch on its engines at 00:46 p.m. a.m. Moscow time on July 2 (9:46 p.m. GMT on July 1) to leave the ISS orbit and enter the Earth atmosphere. The larger part of it will be burnt in the dense atmosphere while non-combustible elements will fall down in a non-navigable area of the Pacific Ocean.

The Progress MS-29 resupply spaceship docked to the ISS on November 23, 2024. It delivered almost 2,500 kg of cargo, including material and equipment for experiments, to the orbital outpost on November 23, 2024. Also, it delivered 869 kg of refueling propellant, 420 liters of potable water, and 43 kg of pressurized nitrogen for the crew aboard the ISS.

A new cargo mission will arrive on July 6 when the Progress MS-31 will dock to the Zvezda service module. The Soyuz 2.1a rocket carrying the space freighter has already been placed on the launchpad at the Baikonur cosmodrome. Liftoff is set to take place on July 3.