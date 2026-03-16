IRGC warns of imminent strikes on US enterprises in Middle East — agency

TEHRAN, March 16. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite army units) warned of attacks on US-affiliated enterprises in the Middle East in the coming hours and urged local residents to evacuate, Fars news agency said.

"We are warning the defeated US regime to evacuate all American businesses in the region. In addition, we urge the residents of areas located near the industrial facilities, in which Americans are the shareholders to leave these territories to avoid possible damage," Fars quoted the IRGC statement as saying.

It said the strikes may be carried out in the coming hours.