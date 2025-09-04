EU leaders do not expect Trump to impose new sanctions against Russia — newspaper

BERLIN, September 4. /TASS/. Members of the so-called "coalition of the willing" held a "heated telephone conversation" with US President Donald Trump, after which European leaders were left feeling "dissatisfied and disappointed," Bild reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, "even after Thursday's phone call, the European side does not expect Trump to decide to impose sanctions against Russia." The Europeans proposed sending their representatives to Washington within 48 hours to set up a joint working group on the issue of imposing new sanctions against Russia. "However, it is unclear whether Trump agreed to this," the newspaper pointed out. According to it, the US leader accused the EU of continuing to import Russian oil.

According to Bild sources, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff also accused Europeans at a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" of allegedly buying oil from Russia through India.

On Thursday, members of the "coalition of the willing" met in Paris to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, among other things. French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the coalition now has 35 members, 26 of which have expressed readiness to send military contingents to Ukraine once a ceasefire or peace is established.