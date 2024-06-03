Russia to continue responsible action in global food market — PM

MINSK, June 3. /TASS/. Russia will continue acting responsibly in the global food market and supplying its partners with everything necessary, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Russia and member-states of the Group of Five [the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) - TASS] behaved themselves very responsibly in the global food market in the most challenging time. I am absolutely confident we will continue behaving ourselves in the like manner and certainly provide all our friends and colleagues in friendly unions with everything needed," Mishustin said.

The buildup of sovereignty and food security of Eurasian Economic Union member-countries will continue at the same time, the prime minister noted. "Russia will continue beefing up its export potential and performing itself responsibly," he said.

The position of Russia and the EAEU makes it possible to deliver food and water to almost any point of the world using optimal routes, the prime minister added.