Zaporozhye nuclear power plant to show IAEA site of Ukrainian attack when possible

MELITOPOL, June 13. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will be shown the transport workshop of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant attacked by Ukraine, when there is no threat of new attacks, Director of Communications Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

"We will show the IAEA inspectors the place of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on the nuclear power plant when it is safe. At the moment, this is not possible because of the threat of repeated attacks," she said.

Earlier, the station said Ukraine had attacked its transport workshop, damaged cars, fuel pumps and the glazing.