Post-Soviet security bloc welcomes ceasefire deal on Tajik-Kyrgyz border

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has applauded the ceasefire deal on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border and the pullout of military units and equipment, a CSTO statement published on Tuesday informs.

"The CSTO welcomes the agreements on establishing a ceasefire on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, the withdrawal of additional military units with military equipment and the commitment by the sides to regulating contentious border issues via political and diplomatic means in the spirit of alliance and good neighborliness, which forms the basis of the organization’s activity," the statement says.