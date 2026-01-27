Putin to hold talks with Syrian interim president al-Sharaa tomorrow — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on Wednesday with Syrian interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, who will be on a working visit to Russia, the Kremlin press service reported.

"They plan to discuss the state and prospects of bilateral relations in various areas, as well as the current situation in the Middle East," the Kremlin said, describing the meeting’s agenda.

Al-Sharaa paid a working visit to Moscow last October, during which Russian-Syrian talks were held at the Kremlin.