Trump believes Iran will soon be ready to strike deal with US

WASHNGTON, July 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that Iran will be ready to reach an agreement with the United States very soon.

In his words, Iran wants to make a deal, but is not yet ready to do so. "I would say they are not ready to make a deal, because every time they make a deal they want to change it. They are not ready, but they will be ready very soon," the US leader said delivering a speech in Marietta, Georgia.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz.