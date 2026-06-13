{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Hungarian PM warns Ukraine's accession to EU to be long and difficult

Peter Magyar confirmed that thanks to the agreement on the restoration of the rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia, Hungary withdrew its objections to the start of the negotiations

BUDAPEST, June 13. /TASS/. The start of negotiations with Ukraine on joining the European Union, scheduled for June 15, will be only the first step in a long and complex process that may take many years, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said, warning that if Kiev fails to fulfill its obligations, the process will be stopped.

He confirmed that thanks to the agreement on the restoration of the rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia, Hungary withdrew its objections to the start of the negotiations.

"Ukraine has officially included the provisions of the Hungarian-Ukrainian bilateral agreement in its action plan prepared as part of the EU accession process. This means that the fulfillment of the Ukrainian obligations included in the Hungarian-Ukrainian legal agreement on the rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia will now meet the expectations of the EU," he said in a video broadcast by national TV channels.

"In other words, the fulfillment of Ukrainian obligations will be constantly monitored in the future by the European Commission and the European Council. If Ukraine fails to fulfill its obligations regarding the rights of the Hungarian minority, it will not be able to move forward in the accession process.

"The opening of the first negotiation cluster is only the first step in a long and complex process. Here is just one example of how long it may take a candidate country to become a member of the European Union: the process of Montenegro's accession to the EU began in 2012, but despite significant progress, the country is still not an EU member."

Earlier, he had repeatedly said that he objected to Ukraine's accelerated accession to the union.

In recent years, the former Hungarian government led by Viktor Orban has also demanded that Kiev restore the rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia, warning that otherwise it would not allow Ukraine to join the European Union. Budapest noted that since 2015, ethnic Hungarians living there have been deprived of their rights, including the right to use their native language in the field of culture and education.

At the EU summit in Brussels on June 26, 2025, Orban blocked a general statement in support of Ukraine, which gave the green light to the start of negotiations on its accession to the community. Disagreements on these issues have become one of the main reasons for the serious deterioration of relations between the two neighboring countries. Magyar is now seeking to normalize these relations.

Tags
UkraineHungary
Representatives of United States and Iran may meet in Switzerland next week — TV
Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar plans to travel to Switzerland soon to prepare for the meeting, whose agenda is not specified
Read more
Ukraine reinforces army units with fighters from Aidar battalion — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, this is done to strengthen conscript-based units that are not combat-ready
Read more
German expert believes that NATO summit demonstrated alliance's instability
Carlo Masala drew attention to the fact that the topic of Ukraine did not play a special role at the meeting
Read more
Zaporozhye nuclear power plant to show IAEA site of Ukrainian attack when possible
At the moment, this is not possible because of the threat of repeated attacks, Director of Communications Yevgenia Yashina told
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about Ukrainian drone attack on Panorama of Siege of Sevastopol
Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said the historical building housing the Panorama of the Siege of Sevastopol was virtually destroyed
Read more
New housing supply in Russia to decline to around 107 mln square meters in 2025 — official
According to Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, the industry plans to supply 663 mln square meters of housing by 2030
Read more
Western countries aware time to pressurize Russia is running out — Dodik
They expected to break Russia with sanctions, leader of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, the leading political party in Republika Srpska, one of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s entities, said
Read more
Light motor plane crash-lands near Volgograd in southern Russia
One person was injured in the incident
Read more
West wants to ‘dissolve’ Republika Srpska so as it does not interfere — Dodik
They are doing everything toward this end, chairman of the country's leading political party, the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats said
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy, transport sites in past day
Russian troops liberate 172 buildings in Konstantinovka in Donetsk region over past day
Read more
Latin America considers de-dollarization of economic relations with Russia necessary
"We are seeking to shift to national currencies where it is possible since this is obviously a comprehensive problem," Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department Alexander Shchetinin said
Read more
Russian diplomat says Moscow wants EU to be stable, predictable partner
A Russian diplomat has held consultations with Jean-Christophe Belliard, the new Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs and Political Director of the European External Action Service
Read more
Academic research institute director Alexander Shiplyuk arrested on high treason charges
According to Vasily Fomin, Shiplyuk was taken to Moscow’s Lefortovo detention center
Read more
Kazakhstan denies reports of Russia introducing visa regime — MFA
Kazakhstan has a visa-free regime with the Russian Federation, and it will remain, this visa-free regime, Aibek Smadiyarov noted
Read more
Climate agenda turning into standoff — Russian Foreign Ministry
Alexander Pankin noted that "sanctions instruments will be used increasingly more, whether covertly or openly"
Read more
US, Iran not to sign peace memorandum on Sunday — Iranian Foreign Ministry
But it is possible in the next few days, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said
Read more
Putin increases Russian army’s staffing strength by almost 7,400 servicemen
The staffing strength of the Russian Armed Forces is hereby established at 2,399,130, including 1,510,000 servicemen
Read more
Special op, nuclear forces, Oreshnik and Burevestnik: what Putin told defense officials
The Russian president noted that Russia’s strategic nuclear forces will continue to play a key role in deterring aggression and maintaining the global balance of power
Read more
FIDE approves Russian female team entry in World Team Championship — press service
The FIDE World Team Championship will be held in Linares, Spain, in November 2025
Read more
Moscow Exchange upgrades MegaFon’s shares to highest quotation list
Read more
Russian Armed Forces shot down three Ukrainian Su-25 aircraft over day
Since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 201 aircraft
Read more
Philippine ambassador: Economy remains promising sphere for Russia-ASEAN cooperation
According to the ambassador, this is not only with regard to trade in goods but also services and two-way investments
Read more
Russia-Ukraine trade decreases by 20% — Customs Service
Read more
Russia fulfills commitments in non-proliferation and arms control — Foreign Ministry
Implementing provisions of New START is an example of Russia’s strict compliance with international commitments in the sphere of non-proliferation and arms control, the Russian Foreign Ministry says
Read more
Russian financial messaging system having 557 participants — Central Bank
The Bank of Russia launched the System for Transfer of Financial Messages in 2014
Read more
Ukrainian authorities to close Krasnoarmeysk for entry, exit for defense purposes
Head of the city’s military administration Sergey Dobryak specified that 11,900 residents remained in the city
Read more
Kiev trying to reassemble front, force Russian army to retreat from Volchansk — expert
Andrey Marochko said that development of combat power is registered in this area, including by assault teams
Read more
Telegram’s future largely depends on its developers’ team — official
In regards to alternatives to Telegram, Igor Ashmanov noted that there are about 20 of them in Russia alone
Read more
Hungarian minister warns world war could break out if Ukraine joins NATO
Peter Szijjarto reiterated that Hungary opposes sending European military trainers to Ukraine
Read more
Zaporozhye nuclear power plant confirms restoration of external power supply
The backup diesel generators, which provided reliable power supply for the station’s own needs during the absence of external power, were shut down and put on standby
Read more
Russia’s Zenit FC announces transfer of its forward Claudinho to Qatar’s Al Sadd
Claudinho played 104 games for the Russian football club, netting 21 goals
Read more
Russian prosecutors submit case over 12 oppositionists’ actions to court
As regards the other participants in the May 6, 2012, criminal offense, investigation of their involvement continues
Read more
Ukraine becomes testing ground for West’s scientific experiments — Russian senator
Today it is especially important to achieve full international verification of the activities of all such facilities, Russian Senator from the DPR Alexander Voloshin said
Read more
Launching remaining Nord Stream line takes just a button push — Putin
According to the Russian leader, only a decision from the government of the Federal Republic of Germany is required
Read more
Education Ministry analyzes causes of Feb 3 school tragedy
Minister of Education and Science Dmitry Livanov says the ministry will announce the results of the analysis as soon as they are available
Read more
Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus create counterbalance to neo-Nazi Ukraine, NATO — MFA
Amid the turbulent military and political situation in the world, Russia and Belarus have lately "taken serious measures to strengthen the common defense and security space of the Union State," the Russian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Russia to continue responsible action in global food market — PM
The buildup of sovereignty and food security of Eurasian Economic Union member-countries will continue at the same time, the prime minister noted
Read more
Zelensky brought himself into dead end, Ukrainian politician says
"Zelensky has effectively destroyed almost all the legitimate power in the country, including all its branches," leader of the Other Ukraine movement Viktor Medvedchuk noted
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past 24 hours
The battlegroup also destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles and two multiple rocket launchers
Read more
More than 50 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza over past day — TV
According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli military delivered air and artillery strikes
Read more
Russian top brass decides to decrease military activity in direction of Kiev, Chernigov
The General Staff of Russia’s Armed Forces will report in greater detail about the decisions made following the return of the Russian delegation to Moscow, Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin informed
Read more
IN BRIEF: Putin speaks on retaliatory strikes, development of AI-powered drones
The Russian president Vladimir Putin has held a Kremlin meeting with participants in the special military operation on Russia Day
Read more
Russian forces liberate five settlements over past week, including Priyut in DPR
Last week, units of the Battlegroup South advanced deep into enemy defenses and liberated the settlements of Khimik and Roskoshnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Resources deal may not be enough for US to resume aid to Ukraine — newspaper
The sources revealed that the aid to Kiev was suspended to demonstrate Zelensky the seriousness of the US administration regarding the Ukrainian peace settlement
Read more
Energy, trade, and tigers: key statements by Putin and Tokayev
Vladimir Putin noted that today's talks between Russia and Kazakhstan "were conducted in a businesslike and constructive manner and were very productive"
Read more
Petersburg court to announce verdict for the criminal leader accused of extortion
The prosecutor demanded for the defendant to be sentenced to 18 years in a maximum security penitentiary, the defense insisted on acquittal
Read more
US and Iran to sign memorandum on Sunday in virtual format — Axios
The document provides for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the launch of negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program, Axios quoted sources as saying
Read more
West trying to minimize Serbs’ communication with Russia — Dodik
The Serbs are emotionally bound with Russia, beyond any doubt, he said
Read more
EU leaders do not expect Trump to impose new sanctions against Russia — newspaper
According to the source, "even after Thursday's phone call, the European side does not expect Trump to decide to impose sanctions against Russia"
Read more
Ukraine attacks central market LPR’s market wounding seven civilians
The Ukrainian Armed Forces has carried out another terrorist attack, Luhansk People's Republic head Leonid Pasechnik said
Read more
EU fears US leader may skip G7, NATO summits — newspaper
Trump's failure to attend the G7 summit could lead to his subsequent refusal to attend the NATO meeting in Ankara in July
Read more
Europe's security crisis caused by ignoring Russia's interests — envoy to UK
Russia, for its part, defends what is non-negotiable: the right to security, sovereignty, and one's own path of development, Andrey Kelin said
Read more
Germany buys projectiles for Ukraine at 6,000 euros — security forces
At the same time, at the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, the cost of one 155-mm projectile was about 2,000 euros
Read more
Over 700,000 Russian troops deployed in special military operation zone — Putin
According to the president, the Russian government is considering education programs for participants in the special military operation
Read more
Zelensky calls for expanding foreign mercenary recruitment options for army
More recruitment mechanisms will be established for that purpose, Vladimir Zelensky said
Read more
Ukraine’s military shells Russia’s Kursk Region nearly 140 times in past day
The Ukrainian attacks damaged windows and fences of two private homes and a truck in the settlement of Rybinskiye Budy in the Oboyansky district
Read more
Donbass, Novorossiya to reach general Russian level by 2030 — Putin
In April 2023, the Russian government approved a comprehensive program of the social and economic development of Donbass and Novorossiya, the Russian president said
Read more
Taylor Swift tops UK chart for seventh time
This time, the song "I Knew It, I Knew You" from the soundtrack of the animated film "Toy Story 5" took first place
Read more
Key Russian lawmaker reveals illicit Ebola, smallpox research at US-run Ukraine biolabs
According to the legislator, the information obtained indicates "aggressive goal-setting that underpins the foundation of these programs, de facto implemented by US Department of Defense on Ukrainian soil"
Read more
Analysts predict gold could go up to $3,000 per ounce in Q1
Boris Krasnozhenov, head of securities market analysis at Alfa Bank, believes that the recent growth in gold prices can be attributed to investor concerns about a potential global trade war
Read more
Kremlin: Decision to relocate bobsleigh and skeleton championships from Sochi politicized
Officials decided to move the 2017 world championships in bobsleigh and skeleton to another location
Read more
Top Russian senator advises Zelensky to cancel his ban on negotiations with Moscow
According to Valentina Matviyenko, achieving peace requires a real dialogue while Europe has proposed a mock negotiation
Read more
Cargo Dragon spacecraft to undock from ISS on June 16 — NASA
Cargo Dragon will return to Earth carrying the results of experiments conducted aboard the ISS, including cartilage tissue samples printed using a bioprinter, as well as materials for research into cancer treatment
Read more
Stake of Alrosa in Angolan Catoca transferred to structure of Oman’s sovereign fund
As per data released on the company’s website, 59% is owned by the National Diamond Company of Angola Endiama
Read more
Five persons dead, one survives in Indian An-32 military-transport plane’s crash
The Indian Air Force has set up a special commission to probe into the circumstances of the crash
Read more
Putin says US President Trump asked him to hold meeting with Zelensky
The Russian president said that he would invite Vladimir Zelensky to Moscow if the latter was ready for a meeting
Read more
Anthropic cuts off access to its most advanced AI models following US government order
US authorities earlier ordered to block foreign users from accessing the models
Read more
Press review: Russia opens Northern Sea Route to West and Jerusalem envoy heads to Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 10th
Read more
Russia-Laos relations are based on friendship, mutual respect — Putin
The Russian president added that he was very pleased to welcome his counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith to Moscow
Read more
US-Iran peace deal signing, opening of Strait of Hormuz planned for June 14 — Trump
After that the Strait of Hormuz will be fully unblocked, said US President
Read more
US state attorneys general launch probe into OpenAI — media
According to the report by The Wall Street Journal, the company received a broad legal request seeking documents related to its policies, advertising practices, consumer data handling, deep learning models, and activities involving minors and elderly users
Read more
Russia ready to receive tourists from US if direct flights resume — official
Nikita Kondratyev, head of the Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation, noted that the decision to resume direct flights is political
Read more
Company making Hornet drones for attacks on Russia owned by Google ex-head — envoy
The first combat use of such drones in the zone of the special military operation was recorded in March 2026, when these drones attacked Donetsk, said Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the Crimes of the Kiev Regime Rodion Miroshnik
Read more
Putin discusses countering terrorist financing with Russian Security Council
Several speakers were scheduled to make a speech
Read more
Hungarian PM warns Ukraine's accession to EU to be long and difficult
Peter Magyar confirmed that thanks to the agreement on the restoration of the rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia, Hungary withdrew its objections to the start of the negotiations
Read more
Few Western countries behind all big conflicts of past 300 years — intelligence chief
"The upcoming celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory is an opportunity to reflect back on history and draw some conclusions," Sergey Naryshkin pointed out
Read more
Food crisis looms: Russian Security Council on Middle East conflict threats
The conflict in the region creates risks to Russia’s food security too, Alexander Maslennikov noted
Read more
Russian troops retain strategic initiative, steadily move forward — Putin
The Kiev regime is unable to hold back this advance and resorts to terrorist methods, the Russian president said
Read more
Zaporozhye nuclear power station reconnected to Ferroalloy power line — IAEA
This follows the successful repair of the Ferroalloy back-up power line
Read more
Russia hits Ukrainian army deployment sites in DPR with FAB bombs — Defense Ministry
As a result of the airstrikes, the enemy's temporary deployment points were hit, which was confirmed by means of objective monitoring in real time, said the Russian Defense Ministry
Read more
Kiev cannot escape responsibility for crime in Starobelsk — Russian Foreign Ministry
This crime has no statute of limitations, the ministry said
Read more
Attacker and his accomplice in assassination attempt on Russian general nabbed — FSB
According to the FSB, Dubai extradited the attacker, Lyubomir Korba, born in 1960, who targeted Lieutenant-General Vladimir Alekseyev, to Russia
Read more
Kalashnikov boosts production of newest AK-12K assault rifles for special op by 15%
The first batch was delivered to the customer in February 2026, the Kalashnikov Group said
Read more
Up to 500 Ukrainian soldiers may be trapped in center of Konstantinovka — expert
Andrey Marochko previously said that Russian troops were advancing on Konstantinovka from two directions
Read more
Artificial intelligence is not about hype, it will not 'fade away' over time — Putin
The president recalled that world history saw many cases when large corporations or even countries "slept through" a technological breakthrough and were swept off the historical stage overnight
Read more
London steps up confrontation with Moscow — ambassador Kelin
Andrey Kelin noted that Russia and the UK are connected by a common past, mutual interests, and a rich potential for normal cooperation
Read more
Ukraine attacks transport workshop of Zaporozhye nuclear power plant
As a result of the strikes, three cars were damaged, two of which were completely destroyed by fire, the station said
Read more
Shipbuilders to build a series of Project 636.3 submarines for Russia’s Northern Fleet
Varshavyanka-class conventional subs more than once confirmed their stated operational characteristics, the source underscored
Read more
UNSC resolution on Syria no longer in line with realities — newspaper
Currently, the need arises "to find another method to develop a constitution, as well as offer at least a new interpretation of the resolution" or adopt a new document
Read more
VTB net profit for January-August falls by 3.6% to $3.65 bln
"The year-on-year decrease was due to the presence of a significant one-off component in the results for the first half of 2023 in the form of a positive revaluation of the structural currency position," the bank's deputy president said
Read more
Russian troops wipe out Ukrainian army’s deployment sites by glide bombs in DPR
Live-recording images confirm the successful destruction of the targets: the temporary deployment site of a unit of the Ukrainian National Guard’s 4th separate rapid reaction brigade in the area of the settlement of Belitskoye and the temporary deployment site of a formation of the Ukrainian army’s 63rd separate mobile brigade in the area of the settlement of Shchurovo
Read more
IEA sees risk of decline in oil demand if Brent price exceeds $70 per barrel
The oil market shows signs of tightening,according to the International Energy Agency
Read more
Putin wise to avoid large-scale strikes on Ukraine — Dodik
The special operation is conducted with great attention to the protection of the civilian population chairman of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, the leading political party of Republika Srpska said
Read more
Russia’s international reserves up $5.1 bln in one week to $749.7 bln — Central Bank
As of May 29, the country’s reserves totaled $748.7 bln
Read more
Russia was telling truth about US biolabs in Ukraine — Putin’s envoy
Kirill Dmitriev called on Wikipedia to revise its article on biological laboratories in Ukraine, which describes the issue as a conspiracy theory
Read more
Representatives of United States and Iran may meet in Switzerland next week — TV
Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar plans to travel to Switzerland soon to prepare for the meeting, whose agenda is not specified
Read more
Over 1,000 children die in violent crimes in 2024 in Russia — Investigative Committee
Among the victims, there are 266 children under the age of one year, 831 from one to five years old, 2,600 from 6 to 10 years old, over 6,000 from 11 to 14 years old, and 7,000 teenagers
Read more
US records first emphatic World Cup victory in 96 years
The Americans opened their home campaign with a 4-1 win over Paraguay
Read more
Economic growth in EAEU over past 3 years was over 11%, while only 3% in EU — Putin
The Russian president admitted that different circumstances could influence the figures
Read more
General HQ of Iranian army warns of potentially larger strikes on Tel Aviv
The Iranian military also advised "host countries of US military bases to force the Americans to leave their territory, if they want to avoid damage"
Read more
Chance of Putin-Trump conversation, mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin spokesman's remarks
The mediation process on the Ukraine track is "currently stalled," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more