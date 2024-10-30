MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities will completely close Krasnoarmeysk (Ukrainian name - Pokrovsk) for entry and exit for defense purposes.

"We urge the people to evacuate because the city will be closed completely for entry and exit from neighborhoods and streets. The people see that we are blocking the neighborhoods of the city," said the head of the city’s military administration Sergey Dobryak, according to a public news media resource.

Dobryak said the authorities were building fortifications while the city's critical infrastructure was almost ruined.

"The city is becoming increasingly unsafe, critical infrastructure is almost destroyed, 70%," he said.

Dobryak specified that 11,900 residents remained in the city. At the same time, he noted that the evacuation had slowed down.

The day before, the head of the Kiev-appointed military administration of the Ukrainian-controlled part of the DPR, Vadim Filashkin, described the situation as "very difficult." Krasnoarmeysk has "very huge problems with water and electricity supply," he added.

Krasnoarmeysk is an important logistics hub for the Ukrainian group in the DPR. A former Verkhovna Rada member, Igor Mosiychuk (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia) noted that the loss of the city would be disastrous for Ukraine.