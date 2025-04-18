US announces destruction of Houthi-controlled Ras Isa port in Yemen

NEW YORK, April 18. /TASS/. US Central Command said its forces destroyed the Yemeni port of Ras Isa on the Red Sea coast.

"Today, US forces took action to eliminate this source of fuel for the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists," the command said on X.

According to CENTCOM, the destruction of the Houthi-controlled port cut off the group’s fuel supply and profits from "illegal" fuel sales.

Earlier on Thursday, the group’s leader, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, said the US had carried out more than 900 strikes on Houthi-controlled Yemeni territory over the past month. He also said that the rebels attacked Israeli territory and US warships in the Red Sea 78 times over the same month. According to the Houthis leader, the group used more than 170 drones and missiles for the attacks.

On March 15, Trump announced the US was starting a military operation against the Houthis, who control about a third of Yemen's territory. According to US Central Command, the operation aims to protect US interests and freedom of navigation. The Houthis responded with a spate of missile and drone attacks on the US aircraft carrier Harry Truman in the Red Sea. It was not reported whether the attacks damaged the warship.