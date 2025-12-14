Israeli drone strikes on southern Lebanon leave three dead — health ministry

BEIRUT, December 14. /TASS/. Israeli drones struck ground targets in southern Lebanon, killing three people, the country’s Health Ministry reported.

"Drones attacked cars near the village of Jwaya in the border district of Tyre and on the highway between the towns of Safed and Baraashit," the statement said. "The two citizens who were in the cars were hospitalized, but died from their injuries," it added.

The report said another Lebanese man was killed in the morning while riding a motorcycle in the town of Yatar in the Bint Jbeil border district. A passing pedestrian was injured in the explosion and received medical care.

In the Shebaa area in southeastern Lebanon, Israeli drones struck and destroyed two excavators used in construction work. No casualties were reported there.

Earlier, Israeli army spokesman Avichai Edri said in a statement on X in Arabic that the air strikes were aimed at eliminating members of the Shiite organization Hezbollah. According to him, all of those targeted were involved in rebuilding the sabotage infrastructure of the Radwan special forces unit.