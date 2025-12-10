Russian senators to hold a vote on ratification of logistics pact with India

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The Federation Council, or the upper house of Russia’s parliament, will consider the ratification of an intergovernmental logistics agreement between Russia and India that outlines reciprocal procedures for dispatching troops and military equipment at a plenary meeting on Wednesday.

The document also formulates rules of providing materiel support for joint exercises and training, humanitarian deliveries, and disaster relief efforts, among other things.

The State Duma, or the lower chamber of Russia's legislature, ratified the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistic Support (Relos) agreement with India, which was signed in Moscow in February, prior to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India last week.