Putin, Erdogan discuss highly sensitive issues in Ashgabat — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. During talks in Ashgabat on December 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed highly sensitive issues, so it was hard to keep track of time, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin, explaining why the talks went on for so long.

The meeting between Putin and Erdogan in Turkmenistan lasted for about one and a half hours.

"Of course, they discuss very sensitive issues. During such conversations, it is usually very difficult to keep track of time," Peskov explained. He also noted that Putin had a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif coming up and "needed to hurry there."

"Such a busy schedule creates a sort of time crunch from all ends," he added.