Nigeria denies reports that supertanker seized by US is Nigerian

HARARE, December 14. /TASS/. The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has denied some media reports that the supertanker seized by the United States off the coast of Venezuela for allegedly transporting stolen oil is Nigerian.

The agency confirmed that the supertanker in question, SKIPPER, did indeed sail to Nigeria in 2024, but is not owned by any Nigerian company and does not fly the Nigerian flag, Arise TV reported, citing the agency.

According to the agency, the supertanker, registered with the International Maritime Organization under number 9304667, was last seen in Nigerian territorial waters on July 1, 2024. Its owner, Thomarose Global Ventures Limited, is not listed in the NIMASA registry. Furthermore, the vessel has changed owners and names multiple times.