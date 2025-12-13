Lifting US sanctions on Belarusian potash to affect fertilizer market, Minsk believes

MINSK, December 13. /TASS/. The lifting of US sanctions on Belarus’ potash industry is a strategic decision that will have a positive impact on the global fertilizer market, member of the House of Representatives (the lower chamber of parliament) of the National Assembly of Belarus Alexander Shpakovsky said.

According to him, the results of the Belarusian-American talks meet the expectations of official Minsk. "The lifting of US sanctions on the domestic potash industry is a strategic decision that will have a favorable effect on the state of the global fertilizer market and global food security," the lawmaker wrote on his Telegram channel.

As Shpakovsky noted, following the removal of US sanctions on Belarusian potash, there are no grounds whatsoever for any other unlawful restrictive measures against the republic.

At the same time, amid the continuation and tightening of the EU’s sanctions policy, the overall situation for Belarus remains challenging. However, the lifting of US sanctions will significantly ease the country’s position on the international stage, the deputy said.