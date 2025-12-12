FBI officials held secret meetings with Kiev's top negotiator in US — media

WASHINGTON, December 12. /TASS/. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel and his deputy have held a series of meetings in the US in recent weeks with Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, The Washington Post reported, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, Umerov has been in Miami, Florida, in recent weeks for talks on Ukraine with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and other US officials. The newspaper’s sources said that "during his time in the United States, Umerov also held closed-door meetings with FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino."

"The meetings have caused alarm among Western officials who remain in the dark about their intent and purpose," the article states. "Some said they believe Umerov and other Ukrainian officials sought out Patel and Bongino in the hopes of obtaining amnesty from any corruption allegations the Ukrainians could face. Others worry the newly established channel could be used to exert pressure on [Vladimir] Zelensky’s government to accept a peace deal, proposed by the Trump administration, containing steep concessions for Kiev," the publication added. Its sources noted that "secret meetings between Ukraine’s top peace negotiator and FBI leaders have injected new uncertainty into the high-stakes talks to end the war."

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olga Stefanishyna confirmed to reporters that the meetings took place. According to her, they "only addressed national security issues.".