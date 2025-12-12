Platform for protecting regions from drones successfully tested in Russia

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Tests of a prototype platform for protecting the population and infrastructure from drones, combining detection, tracking, and countermeasure systems, were conducted in a Russian region, the press service of the Azimut managing company (part of Russia’s state-run corporation Rostec) reported.

"A prototype platform for protecting the population and infrastructure from drones was tested in a Russian region. The tests were initiated by Azimut, a company of the Rostec State Corporation, with support of the Kompas Production Association. In the pilot project, specialists integrated UAV detection, tracking, and countermeasure systems into a single arrangement," the statement says.

The project scheme is based on the Jupiter flight information service automation system developed by Azimut, which ensured unified management and processing of data received from specialized systems. During prototype testing, reliable detection and identification of intruder drones in a controlled area was recorded.

The Jupiter screen displayed all necessary data about UAVs and protected areas, as well as intrusions and threats. Intruding UAVs were effectively suppressed.

The integrated solution includes radar and electronic reconnaissance devices, the MAS 2700 state-of-the-art scalable, modular solution for providing aeronautical surveillance using multilateration (MLAT) and automatic dependent surveillance - broadcast (ADS-B) technologies, a video surveillance system with acoustic detection in forested areas, and an optical-thermal imaging system. The Strizh-3 stationary system, the Sfera-MB mobile system, the Harpoon-3 handheld system, and the Kinzhal drone interceptor were used to counter the UAVs.

Drone identification was ensured by the ERA-GLONASS system, as well as the Kometa 1090 and ERA-GLONASS X-Keeper online FLY onboard identification devices.

