US plan envisions Donbass buffer zone as Russian territory — Financial Times

LONDON, December 11. /TASS/. The US-developed plan for settling the Ukrainian conflict assumes that a demilitarized zone (DMZ) will be internationally recognized as Russian territory. This was reported by the Financial Times newspaper citing sources.

According to their information, the plan specifies that "Russian forces will not enter this demilitarised zone." The newspaper specified that US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll assured European officials that the United States is prepared to provide Ukraine with security guarantees under an agreement and to create a DMZ that would be the world’s "most high-tech demilitarised zone" along the eastern front line.

Meanwhile, according to Ukrainian sources for the newspaper, the latest version of the US proposals does not envisage the withdrawal of Russian troops from the eastern border of the demilitarized zone.

Earlier, Western media reported that the US proposed establishing a demilitarized zone "along the entire ceasefire line", "much like the DMZ that divides North and South Korea."

US Plan

In November, Washington proposed a 28-point Ukrainian settlement plan, which triggered discontent in Kiev and from its partners in Europe, who adjusted it significantly. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva. Later, Trump said that the original American peace plan had been finalized taking into account the positions of Moscow and Kiev, leaving only a few controversial issues. On November 30, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Florida to discuss ways to end the conflict, a long-term solution to economic and security problems, prospects for holding elections in Ukraine, and the territorial issue.

On December 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Witkoff and Kushner finished their negotiations after midnight in Moscow.

According to Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov, the meeting was constructive and meaningful. The parties discussed several options for a peace plan, including the issue of territories, and agreed to continue contacts.

Zelensky said on Monday that a new version of the peace plan developed during his meeting with European leaders would be handed over to the United States on Tuesday evening. He said that "the plan has been reduced from 28 points to 20," and a compromise on the issue of territories "has not yet been found.".