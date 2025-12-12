Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated eight communities, including Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week of December 6-12 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Liman in the Kharkov Region through decisive operations in the Kharkov direction. <…> Battlegroup West units continued destroying the Ukrainian combat group surrounded on the left bank of the Oskol River. They liberated the settlements of Kurilovka and Kucherovka in the Kharkov Region. <…> Over the past week, Battlegroup South units liberated the settlements of Seversk and Chervonoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

"During the week, Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Rovnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. <…> Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Ostapovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. <…> Battlegroup Dnepr units liberated the settlement of Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region," it said.

Russian forces hammer Ukrainian military-industrial, energy sites over week

Russian forces delivered one massive and five combined strikes by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles on Ukrainian military-industrial and energy sites over the past week in response to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities, the ministry reported.

"In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, on December 6-12 the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and five combined strikes, including strikes by Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missiles, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and their fuel and energy facilities, transport, aerodrome and port infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, workshops for the assembly and sites for the storage, pre-flight preparation and launch of long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles, fuel and materiel depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,470 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,470 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and eight armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week in the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, two motorized infantry brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault regiment the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service," the ministry said.

In the Sumy Region, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,470 personnel, a tank, eight armored combat vehicles, 72 motor vehicles and 12 field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two counterbattery radar stations and 18 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,530 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,530 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 34 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,530 personnel, two tanks, 34 armored combat vehicles, including 17 Western-made armored vehicles, 98 motor vehicles and 11 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven electronic warfare stations and 47 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,095 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,095 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 24 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, two assault brigades, an air assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,095 personnel, 24 armored combat vehicles, among them six NATO-produced armored vehicles, 81 motor vehicles and eight field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six electronic warfare stations and 35 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 3,130 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,130 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and 17 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup Center units "<…> continued destroying the surrounded Ukrainian combat group in Dimitrov and mopping up the settlements of Svetloye and Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic of scattered enemy formations," the ministry said.

During the past week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of six mechanized brigades, two jaeger brigades, an airmobile brigade, an airborne brigade, two air assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, three marine infantry brigades, two territorial defense brigades and four National Guard brigades," it said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 3,130 personnel, two tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 29 motor vehicles and four field artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,580 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,580 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 26 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, three assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,580 personnel, 26 armored combat vehicles, 78 motor vehicles and eight field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four electronic warfare stations and three ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 310 Ukrainian troops in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 310 Ukrainian troops and five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup Dnepr units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade and three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

"Up to 310 Ukrainian army personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 78 motor vehicles, five field artillery guns, including three US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, nine electronic warfare stations and 14 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry reported.

Russian air defenses intercept 1,756 Ukrainian UAVs, 27 HIMARS rockets over week

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 1,756 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 27 HIMARS rockets over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three guided aerial bombs, 27 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, five Neptune long-range missiles and 1,756 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Over the past week, Russia’s Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 fighter jet, the ministry reported.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 669 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 102,178 unmanned aerial vehicles, 639 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,506 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,630 multiple rocket launchers, 31,857 field artillery guns and mortars and 48,863 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.