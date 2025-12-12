KALININGRAD, December 12. /TASS/. Politicians from European Union countries who falsify facts when speaking about Russia are doing so deliberately, seeking to change the consciousness of European society, Yelena Malysheva, head of the National Center for Historical Memory under the Russian president and member of the Russian Public Chamber, told TASS, commenting on statements by EU politicians that Russia has attacked 19 countries in the last 100 years.

"As laypeople, we might be tempted to dismiss this as a tall tale, but in fact, such statements must be taken very seriously because they are intended to shape public consciousness, especially considering the frequency of these claims and the certainty with which they are presented," Malysheva said.

She noted that the purpose of these statements is to embed new theses into public consciousness which, through repeated exposure, will no longer require any confirmation and will be perceived in the public space as truth.

"These are, in my opinion, specific approaches to falsification that do not bother with factual evidence but use precisely an info-psychological format of attack on consciousness, which always crumbles against historical truth. Therefore, when we speak about defending this historical truth, what is needed here is not even a rebuttal, but simply confirmation of those events with archival documents, memories, which would not allow info-psychological attacks to achieve their goal," she emphasized.