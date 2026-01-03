Belarusian Foreign Minister voices support for Venezuelan counterpart in phone call

MINSK, January 3. /TASS/. Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov expressed support for the government of the Latin American country during a telephone conversation with his Venezuelan counterpart Ivan Gil Pinto, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

"Several minutes ago, at the initiative of the Belarusian side, a telephone conversation took place between Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov and his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil Pinto. During the call, Minister Ryzhenkov expressed support for the government of Venezuela in its position related to sovereignty, the preservation of the country’s lawfully elected authorities, and Caracas’ initiatives, including within international organizations," the statement said.

For his part, Venezuela’s foreign minister briefed the Belarusian side on US military strikes against a number of military and civilian facilities in Venezuela, as well as on the current situation in the country. "At present, in accordance with Venezuela’s Constitution, the leadership of the state will be exercised by Vice President Delcy Rodriguez," the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.