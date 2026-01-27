Negotiations on NATO mission in Greenland held at military level — Pistorius

BERLIN, January 27. /TASS/. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius believes that NATO will be able to agree on conducting a joint Arctic Sentry mission in Greenland.

"According to my information, the negotiations are going well. So far, at the military level," he said at a conference organized by the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He is convinced the United States will also participate in this mission.

Earlier, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said that London supports the creation of the Arctic Sentry mission under the NATO aegis to ensure Greenland’s security. She said that many member countries of the alliance, including the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States and Norway, allegedly face security threats in the Arctic.