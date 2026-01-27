Criminal case against Timoshenko regarding fakes about Russian armed forces sent to court

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The Russian General Prosecutor’s Office has sent to court a criminal case against former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Timoshenko, charged in absentia with disseminating fakes about the Russian armed forces, the agency’s press service reported.

"The General Prosecutor’s office has approved the indictment against former Ukrainian Prime Minister and politician Yulia Timoshenko, charged in absentia with public dissemination of knowingly false information about the use of the Russian armed forces. The criminal case has been forwarded to the Basmanny District Court of Moscow," the agency reported. Timoshenko was placed on the international wanted list in July 2024 and remanded in custody in absentia in December 2025.

"According to the prosecution, the accused, while on non-Russian territory, posted on her social network page a publication containing knowingly false information about the involvement of Russian armed forces servicemen in the killings of civilians in the cities of Bucha and Irpin, motivated by political and ideological hatred for Russian servicemen," the Prosecutor's Office stated. It added that the Russian Defense Ministry maintains its servicemen do not commit such crimes and that the materials are provocations.