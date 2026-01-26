DONETSK, January 26. /TASS/. No deaths or injuries in the Donetsk People's Republic resulting from Ukrainian armed forces' strikes were recorded over the past week. This marks the first seven-day period in the DPR without any casualties or injuries from Ukrainian aggression since February 2022, according to data provided by the region’s human rights ombudsman, Darya Morozova, and confirmed by a TASS correspondent.

As reported on the ombudsman's Telegram channel, from January 19 to 25, there were no civilian fatalities or injuries caused by Ukrainian military strikes. Since the start of the year, the total number of deaths remains at three, with 20 individuals wounded.

This is the first such week-long period without casualties from bombardments since February 5 to 11, 2022 - prior to the escalation of Ukrainian aggression in Donbass, TASS has learned from weekly reports by the DPR’s ombudsman for social and humanitarian issues.

Meanwhile, the Russian military continues its advance within the special military operation zone, gradually pushing the frontline away from populated areas. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, in the past week alone, two communities - including Novopavlovka in the DPR - were liberated from Ukrainian forces, and control has been established over two additional settlements.