ROME, January 26. /TASS/. Italian deputy prime minister and leader of the League party Matteo Salvini believes Vladimir Zelensky would be wise to sign a peace deal immediately.

"After all the money, effort, and assistance he has received, Zelensky still dares to complain. My friend, you are losing the war, losing people, losing trust and dignity. Sign a peace agreement as soon as possible," the politician said while addressing fellow party members, according to a recording of his speech posted on social media.

Earlier, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Zelensky criticized the EU, accusing Europe of indecisiveness in political affairs. Another Italian deputy prime minister, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, described these remarks as "ungrateful" toward the EU.

Salvini has long advocated ending arms supplies to Kiev. At the same time, his party voted in parliament for a decree extending aid to Ukraine until the end of this year, while noting that the assistance should be used for civilian needs. Salvini has previously criticized the Ukrainian regime following a corruption scandal, calling it another reason to halt aid. Tajani, however, has repeatedly stressed that foreign policy is determined by the Foreign Ministry and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.