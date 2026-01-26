Ban on Russian gas to cost Europeans their freedom — diplomat

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Europe is definitely losing its independence by banning Russian gas imports, however you want to frame it, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"It is difficult to say at this stage whether they are contented vassals or unhappy slaves. Time will tell. But in any case, they have given up their freedom," Zakharova said in an interview with the Zvezda TV channel, commenting on the European Council’s decision to ban supplies of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European Union starting January 1, 2027, and on pipeline gas – starting September 30, 2027.

Last week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever said that US President Donald Trump’s demand to give away Greenland put into question Europe’s dignity, which is ready to be a "contented vassal" of the United States but not an "unhappy slave." He said that so far the Europeans have "been lenient" towards Washington and tried to please Trump, in particular with the help of tariffs, to enlist his support in the conflict against Russia in Ukraine.