Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s energy infrastructure over past day

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russian troops struck energy infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, ammunition depots, sites for the assembly of unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,315 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,315 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 150 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 200 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 150 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 415 troops and 12 armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 350 troops, a tank and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 50 troops and three motor vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 150 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 150 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Stetskovka, Sosnovka, Korchakovka and Kucherovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Volchanskiye Khutora and Zakharovka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 150 personnel, an armored combat vehicle and 20 motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of an assault brigade, two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Petrovka, Berezovka and Nechvolodovka in the Kharkov Region and Sosnovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 200 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 23 motor vehicles and two Western-made artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 150 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 150 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of an assault brigade, three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka, Konstantinovka, Kramatorsk and Reznikovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 150 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 15 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 415 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 415 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 12 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of an airmobile brigade, a jaeger brigade, four mechanized brigades, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Grishino and Dobropolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopodgorodnoye and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 415 personnel, a US-made Stryker armored personnel carrier, 12 armored combat vehicles and five motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 350 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 350 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of an assault brigade, two mechanized brigades and three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Zelyonoye, Lyubitskoye, Gorkoye, Vozdvizhevka and Zaliznichnoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Aleksandrovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 350 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, 19 motor vehicles and two field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 50 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 50 Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy motor vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Magdalinovka and Preobrazhenka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 50 [Ukrainian] military personnel, three motor vehicles and two materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys Ukrainian naval drone over past day

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed a Ukrainian naval drone in Black Sea waters over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed an uncrewed boat of the Ukrainian army in the central part of the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 109 Ukrainian UAVs, two smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 109 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and two smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense systems shot down two guided aerial bombs and 109 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 111,126 unmanned aerial vehicles, 646 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,324 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,651 multiple rocket launchers, 32,845 field artillery guns and mortars and 52,846 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.