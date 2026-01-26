Zelensky agreed to talks in Abu Dhabi so as not to annoy Trump — FT

LONDON, January 26. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky agreed to talks with Russia and the United States in Abu Dhabi to keep US President Donald Trump off his back, political commentator for the Financial Times Gideon Rachman said.

"Zelensky’s willingness to engage in talks with the Russians partly stems from his desire not to antagonise Trump. But it also reflects a growing war weariness on the Ukrainian side," he said.

The consultations were held in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24. The Russian negotiating group was headed by Igor Kostyukov, Chief of the Main Directorate of the General Staff. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov led the Ukrainian working group. Last Saturday, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed plans for a new round of trilateral talks this week.