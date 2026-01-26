US determined to settle Ukrainian conflict at talks in Abu Dhabi — DPR head

DONETSK, January 26. /TASS/. The United States is determined to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, while Kiev continues to show that it’s not ready for peace, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said.

"The only good thing we have going for us is that the United States is participating [in the talks], as it seems to be geared to end the conflict. We are pursuing the goals that were set by our president. They are clearly defined. As for the Ukrainian side, regrettably, even in recent days we have heard contradictory statements by the same individuals in Kiev: that talks are proceeding constructively, but they won’t make any concessions. Obviously, this reveals that they don’t want [peace]," he told the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"This is par for the course, what we've been seeing from the actions, words, and deeds of the Kiev regime, which are inconsistent with each other and have certainly brought no good to the Donbass residents over the past few years," he noted.

"In general, we assess the negotiating process positively because even the advance by our forces can influence political decisions that will be backed by certain guarantees," Pushilin added.