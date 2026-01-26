Asia, Africa, Latin America should be better represented on UNSC — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has called for the UN Security Council to evolve in line with contemporary global realities by enhancing representation from Asia, Africa, and Latin America. This statement followed a consultation between Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov and the co-coordinators of the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) on Security Council reform, Tarek Albanai and Lise Gregoire-van Haaren.

"The Russian side underscored that the primary objective of the negotiation process is to adapt the UN Security Council to the modern, multipolar world order," the Foreign Ministry stated. "Achieving this requires expanding the representation of the majority of states from Asia, Africa, and Latin America, which are increasingly serving as the pillars of the emerging multipolar international system."

The ministry also highlighted ongoing discussions in New York, noting the persistent deep disagreements among participants. Despite these challenges, negotiators agreed on the importance of continuing diligent efforts to find common ground.

Furthermore, the Foreign Ministry reaffirmed the consensus that any final reform plan should garner broad support from the international community, ideally achieved through consensus. "Only through such an inclusive process can we enhance the authority and effectiveness of this vital UN body," it emphasized.