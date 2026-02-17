Body of ex-Uralkali CEO sent from Cyprus to Russia on February 14 — source

NICOSIA, February 17. /TASS/. The remains of former Uralkali chief Vladislav Baumgertner were sent from Cyprus to Russia on February 14, a source told TASS.

Uralkali is a major potash fertilizer producer.

"The administration of the British military bases in Akrotiri and Dhekelia handed over the entrepreneur’s body to his family last Friday. On Saturday, February 14, Vladislav Baumgertner’s remains were sent to Moscow so that the necessary funeral ceremonies could be held in Russia," the source said. The Russian Embassy in Nicosia told TASS that it provided all necessary assistance in preparing consular documents for Baumgertner’s relatives.

According to Cypriot law enforcers, the Russian businessman disappeared on January 7 after taking a taxi from his home in Limassol, where he had lived for several years, to the seaside village of Pissouri. On January 11, Cypriot authorities, with the support of volunteers, civil defense units, and police from the neighboring British overseas territory, launched a large-scale search operation using helicopters and drones.

On January 14, a local resident discovered the remains of an unidentified man near Avdimou Beach in an area under British jurisdiction. On February 4, a representative of the Akrotiri and Dhekelia police told TASS that the body had been identified through DNA analysis as belonging to Vladislav Baumgertner. The cause of death has not yet been determined.