EU introduces 300% fine for Russian gas import since 2027

BRUSSELS, January 26. /TASS/. The EU Council introduces the penalty for breaching the ban on Russian gas purchases since 2027, the press service of the EU Council said.

"Non-compliance with the new rules may result in maximum penalties of at least €2,5 million for individuals and at least €40 million for companies, at least 3,5% the company’s total worldwide annual turnover, or 300% of the estimated transaction turnover," the press service said.

"EU countries must prepare national plans to diversify gas supplies and identify potential challenges in replacing Russian gas" by March 1 of this year, the press service informed. "Companies will be required to notify authorities and the Commission of any remaining Russian gas contracts. EU countries still importing Russian oil will also have to submit diversification plans," it added.