Russia keeps diplomatic ties with Venezuela — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia is in ongoing diplomatic contact with Venezuela, and the development of ties with Moscow is a priority for Caracas, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in response to a question from TASS.

"We are in contact with the Venezuelan leadership every day, from the very beginning," he said. "We maintain steady communication through diplomatic channels."

"We have our separate bilateral relations, a number of ongoing projects we are interested in continuing, and our investments in Venezuela. And for Venezuela as well, judging by what we are told in Caracas, maintaining mutually beneficial ties with Russia is one of their priorities," he added.

"We know her well," Peskov said about Venezuela’s authorized President Delcy Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s leader after the US military removed President Nicolas Maduro in an operation in Caracas. Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were taken into US custody following the raid and face charges in New York.