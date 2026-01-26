Venezuelan defenders used Igla systems on January 3 but lacked training — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Venezuelan side fired at least two shots from Igla·S portable missile systems during the United States’ operation to capture the republic’s leader Nicolas Maduro, but local specialists apparently did not have sufficient training, Russian Ambassador to Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov said.

"Shots fired from the Igla system did occur. I was informed that there were at least two shots, and both missiles failed to hit their target," the diplomat said on Russia-24 television.

According to the ambassador, "in addition to having an automatic weapon in your hands, you must be able to use it." He suggested that the Venezuelan specialists defending the airspace on January 3 "did not possess sufficient skills."

On January 3, US President Donald Trump announced a military operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and his wife by US forces. On January 5, the couple appeared before the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, where they face charges of alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Both have pleaded not guilty. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s interim president on January 6. Meanwhile, Trump said that Washington would temporarily "run" Venezuela.