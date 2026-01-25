Belarus’ new ambassador says plans to arrive in Moscow by next weekend

MINSK, January 25. /TASS/. Belarus’ new Ambassador to Russia Yury Seliverstov is expected to arrive in Moscow by the next weekend.

"I think I will be there [in Moscow’ by the end of the next week," he told Belarus’ First Information television channel. "Everything will depend on how quickly relevant documents and credentials are issued and an agreement is received. A cabinet meeting of the Union State [of Russia and Belarus] is to be held very soon, so, it is important to be there before this meeting."

The BelTA news agency reported on January 22 that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has appointed Seliverstov as the country’s new ambassador to Moscow.