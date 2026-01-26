Medvedev points to growing strategic sphere problems due to US actions

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Problems in the strategic sphere caused by US actions like the Golden Dome project are growing, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev told Kommersant.

"Problems in the strategic sphere resulting from destabilizing US actions only continue to grow. It is enough to recall the highly provocative anti-missile project 'Golden Dome for America.' It fundamentally contradicts the assertion of the inseparable interrelationship between offensive and defensive strategic arms, which, by the way, was enshrined in the preamble of New START," he stated.

Medvedev also cited Washington’s statements on resuming full-scale nuclear testing, which "will significantly complicate any potential strategic dialogue." "There are clearly insufficient positive signals from the US side. This includes the lack of a positive response to our post-New START initiative," he added.

"It is better to have no treaty than a treaty that merely masks mutual distrust and provokes an arms race in other countries," Medvedev concluded.