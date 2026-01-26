Kremlin says expecting high results from first trilateral contacts would be mistake

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. It would be a mistake to expect high results from the first trilateral contacts on the Ukrainian settlement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that serious work remains to be done.

"It would be a mistake to expect any high results from the initial contacts. This is a very complex matter, with complex issues on the agenda. But the very fact that these contacts have begun constructively can be seen as positive. However, there is significant work ahead," he told reporters.

On January 23, the first day of trilateral security consultations took place in Abu Dhabi. The second meeting took place on January 24. The Russian negotiating team was led by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff. The Ukrainian part of the trilateral working group was headed by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.