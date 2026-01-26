Some European countries criticize plan for Ukraine to join EU by 2027 — newspaper

BRUSSELS, January 26. /TASS/. A number of EU countries oppose Ukraine’s fast-track accession to the bloc, which, under a new roadmap for financing Ukraine, is expected to be completed by 2027, Politico Europe reported, citing sources.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had presented European leaders with a roadmap for financing Ukraine that provides for the allocation of $800 billion over 10 years and Kiev’s accelerated accession to the European Union by 2027.

"There wasn’t much of a discussion afterwards, but a number of leaders did raise concern over the part about [Ukraine’s] EU accession," an unnamed European diplomat said.

According to Politico, some European leaders are concerned about "unforeseen complications for the Union" if Ukraine’s recovery is tied to its EU accession. Another diplomat said objections to the plan came "from a pair of voices," noting that such a linkage had never been discussed at the EU level. One country, the source said, raised the issue of EU membership based on merit, while another expressed "a long-standing, principled opposition to further enlargement" of the European Union.

The newspaper did not name the countries opposing Ukraine’s accession to the EU by 2027.

The Hungarian government has repeatedly said it will not allow Ukraine to join the EU too quickly, arguing that such a move would damage the European economy and create the risk of direct military confrontation between Europe and Russia.