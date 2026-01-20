Kalashnikov delivers batch of electric motorcycles with trailers to special op zone

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Concern has delivered a batch of the Izh-Enduro electric motorcycles and an Izh-ScootWay electric scooter of its own design to a military unit in the special military operation zone, the company reported on its Telegram channel.

"The Kalashnikov Concern has delivered a batch of new Izh-Enduro electric motorcycles and an Izh-ScootWay electric scooter of its own design to representatives of a military unit for use in the special military operation zone. The vehicles are equipped with universal trailers with a load capacity of up to 200 kilograms for transporting special cargo," the statement says.

The motorcycle and two-seater electric scooter are designed for silent transportation. Both vehicles reach speeds of up to 100 km/h and are equipped with reinforced mounting points and a quick-release trailer coupler. Kalashnikov’s team placed particular emphasis on adaptability to challenging climate conditions and terrain during their development.