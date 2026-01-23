UK extends anti-dumping duties on Russian ammonium nitrate for five years

LONDON, January 23. /TASS/. The United Kingdom has extended anti-dumping duties on Russian ammonium nitrate, used as a fertilizer in agriculture and in industrial explosives for mining, for five years, according to a statement by the Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) of the Department for Business and Trade of the United Kingdom.

"The Secretary of State for Business and Trade has accepted the Trade Remedies Authority's final recommendation to maintain an existing anti-dumping measure on imports of ammonium nitrate from Russia," the statement says.

The TRA recommended to maintain the existing anti-dumping duties for a further five years at current levels, ranging from from 24,900 pounds ($33,800) to 27,400 pounds ($37,200) per tonne.

The TRA noted that its research showed that eliminating the duties would harm British producers. The agency stated that "that maintaining the measure was in the wider economic interest of the UK".